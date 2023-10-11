News you can trust since 1845
Larbert area golf club tees up plans for a new addition to the course

A popular championship level golf course has pitched a plan to the local authority to build a new structure on the premises.
By James Trimble
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
Alan Reid lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, October 9, looking for permission to construct a covered enclosure at Glenbervie Golf Club, Torwood, Larbert.

The application will be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Glenbervie was given Scottish Golf Development Centre status in 2013 as a course designed to help young golfers reach their full potential.

