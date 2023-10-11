Larbert area golf club tees up plans for a new addition to the course
A popular championship level golf course has pitched a plan to the local authority to build a new structure on the premises.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alan Reid lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, October 9, looking for permission to construct a covered enclosure at Glenbervie Golf Club, Torwood, Larbert.
The application will be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Glenbervie was given Scottish Golf Development Centre status in 2013 as a course designed to help young golfers reach their full potential.