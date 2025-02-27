Larbert and Stenhousemuir's Home2Hospital service clocks up 19,000 miles in first year

A charity which takes cancer patients from their homes to hospitals for treatment has clocked up almost 19,000 miles covered in its first year.

Home 2 Hospital was set up last year by a group of volunteers to support people requiring cancer treatment outwith the district and who are registered with a GP or live in the Stenhousemuir and Larbert area.

Volunteer drivers pick them up from their homes, take them to their appointments, then carry out the return journey after treatment or consultations.

They currently have a team of 20 drivers and three coordinators.

Since launch they have driven 31 clients to 366 appointments, going to 12 destinations across central Scotland – Glasgow Beatson, Gartnavel, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Queen Elizabeth, Stobhill, Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Strathcarron Hospice, Falkirk Community Hospital, Maggie’s, Golden Jubilee and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, covering 18,959 miles in the process.

Treasurer June Kirkwood explained how they marked their first anniversary: “To celebrate what has been achieved, on Saturday, February 8 we held our first anniversary dance, organised by one of our drivers, James McComb.

"It was held in The Dobbie Hall Larbert, and entertainment was provided by the Soulacoaster band and dancers from the Miller Academy of Irish Dance, Larbert.

"We would like to say a huge thanks to the Larbert and Stenhousemuir businesses who donated raffle and auction prizes and for their support, in particular Larbert Round Table and Chris Love at Early Till Late, Stenhousemuir, And also to the local community for supporting Home2Hospital, by coming along to enjoy themselves.”

She added that everyone had a great night and they hope to hold a similar fundraising event next year.

June said Home2Hospital benefits for those using this service is that their drivers know the route, where you can park and it removes some of the anxiety people have about arriving on time for appointments.

Home2Hospital follows in the footsteps of similar other organisations across the district, including Driving Force in Bonnybridge and Denny, Meadowbank Car4U in Polmont and Bo’ness Car4U.

More details on the Home2Hospital service here or by emailing [email protected] or calling 07862 878942