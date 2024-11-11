Larbert and Stenhousemuir pay tribute at war memorial on Remembrance Sunday 2024

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:48 BST
People in Larbert and Stenhousemuir held their annual Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside the Dobbie Hall.

Dedicated in 1922, services have been held there for over a century.

This year’s parade walked from the centre of Stenhousemuir to the memorial for a short service led by the Salvation Army.

Wreaths were laid by community groups, politicians, organisations and veterans in memory of all those who died in two World Wars from the district.

Some of those who took part in Sunday's parade in Stenhousemuir.

1. Stenhousemuir Remembrance 2024

Some of those who took part in Sunday's parade in Stenhousemuir. Photo: Scott Louden

The parade gathers in the town centre.

2. Stenhousemuir Remembrance 2024

The parade gathers in the town centre. Photo: Scott Louden

The parade is led by a piper through the streets.

3. Stenhousemuir Remembrance 2024

The parade is led by a piper through the streets. Photo: Scott Louden

Some of those taking part in Stenhousemuir's parade.

4. Stenhousemuir Remembrance 2024

Some of those taking part in Stenhousemuir's parade. Photo: Scott Louden

