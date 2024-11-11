Larbert and Stenhousemuir pay tribute at war memorial on Remembrance Sunday 2024

Dedicated in 1922, services have been held there for over a century.
This year’s parade walked from the centre of Stenhousemuir to the memorial for a short service led by the Salvation Army.
Wreaths were laid by community groups, politicians, organisations and veterans in memory of all those who died in two World Wars from the district.
1. Stenhousemuir Remembrance 2024
Some of those who took part in Sunday's parade in Stenhousemuir. Photo: Scott Louden
2. Stenhousemuir Remembrance 2024
The parade gathers in the town centre. Photo: Scott Louden
3. Stenhousemuir Remembrance 2024
The parade is led by a piper through the streets. Photo: Scott Louden
4. Stenhousemuir Remembrance 2024
Some of those taking part in Stenhousemuir's parade. Photo: Scott Louden
