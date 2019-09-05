Larbert and Falkirk cyclists pedal on for charity

Not even the highest mountains of Wales could stop a determined team of cyclists in their attempt to raise funds for Alzheimer’s sufferers.

Pedal power and the thought of supporting others in need spurred on the Larbert and Falkirk 41 Club throughout the course of their 420-mile-long Dragon’s Spine route.

The 14-strong group successfully conquered the five-day challenge last month in aid of Alzheimer Scotland, generating £22,115 in the process.

The cyclists faced numerous challenges as they navigated their way from Chester to Gloucester via the Welsh coastline, including 20,000ft of climbing.

When the strenuous challenge was finally complete, the team arrived back in Falkirk to rest their weary limbs, where family and friends offered a warm welcome at Behind The Wall, one of dozens of businesses which supported their cause.

It was a welcome sight for the crew, as was the large cheque they were able to hand over to Alzheimer Scotland, which provides a range of services for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Richard Donaldson, Larbert and Falkirk 41 Club chairman, said: “It was hard, hard work — the hills are unbelievable.

“There was over 20,000ft of climbing. It was quite exhausting in terms of the physical effort but we were there to do a job for charity.

“The convenor of Alzheimer Scotland is an ex-member of the club and an ex-Falkirk Round Table chairman.

“He came along and told us what they do and how they help sufferers. Everyone knows somebody who suffers from it or likely will in the future.

“We just felt it was something where we would like to make a wee bit of a difference.”

Last month’s Dragon’s Spine cycle was the fifth such challenge the club has taken on. As ever, a full team effort was required to see it through.

Richard added: “There were three support teams and we couldn’t have done it without them.

“Thank you to Virtue Money for our tops, to Arnold Clark Car and Van Hire for donating two mini buses and to Larbert High School, which donated their bike trailer.

“Over and above that, thank you to all of the sponsors.”

The club hosts its annual party on May 16, 2020 at the Dobbie Hall, Larbert. Search ‘Larbert and Falkirk 41 Club’ on Facebook for more details.