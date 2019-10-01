Larbert and Falkirk 41 Club raises £7500 for CHAS and Teenage Cancer Trust

An evening packed with gags and a show-stopping gig helped to raise £7500 for two highly worthy causes.

The Abbamania event, laid on by the Larbert and Falkirk 41 Club, was held in aid of Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS) and Teenage Cancer Trust.

As well as an ABBA tribute band, the night at Larbert’s Dobbie Hall in March included a side-splitting performance from stand-up comedian Bill Barclay.

The organisers have now split the final four-figure sum, generated through raffles and silent auctions, between the two charities, with each receiving £3750.

The club’s members have put on similar fundraisers for the past five years, with each event raising cash for different causes.

This year’s sell-out show was hailed as one of the best to date and organisers were delighted with the support shown by guests.

Phil Lauder, Larbert and Falkirk 41 Club member, said: “From start to finish the atmosphere was great.

“That was our fifth fundraiser and every one seems to have got bigger and better. We had people aged from 18 to their mid-70s.

“We chose CHAS and Teenage Cancer Trust because they’re children’s charities and both do fantastic work throughout Scotland and we just wanted to raise their profile within the community. We try and earmark a different charity every year.

“I would like to thank everybody who donated raffle prizes and who came along to support the event.

“It would be great to see them back at next year’s event on Saturday, May 16 at the Dobbie Hall.”

Search for ‘Larbert and Falkirk 41 Club’ on Facebook page for more details.