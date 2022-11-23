Calum Ross takes on the role of Rowan in the series, which is now available to watch on the popular streaming channel.

The eight part series, directed by Burton, is the latest live action iteration of the infamous Addams Family and stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez. The programme follows Wednesday as she joins her new supernatural school, Nevermore Academy, where she can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series is one of the first serious acting roles the 25-year-old has had since completing a post graduate acting course at the Royal Welsh Conservatoire. After finishing the course during the pandemic, Calum signed with an agent, did a short film for the Scottish Conservatoire and went to a few auditions.

Larbert actor Calum Ross

His dad Neil said: “He did a few auditions and then he got the opportunity to join the Netflix production of Wednesday. This time last year he was out in Romania filming it for three or four months on and off.

"It was a tremendous experience for him and it was his first real experience of the industry in a professional sense. There are some big names among the cast and being directed by Tim Burton would be a great experience for anyone. He really enjoyed it and met a lot of interesting people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil and Calum’s mum, Karen, and the rest of the family are very proud of the former Larbert High pupil and what he’s managed to achieve as he comes to the end of his first year as a professional actor.

Neil said: “He did well getting accepted for the course at the Royal Welsh Conservatoire as there were only 12 young people from across the UK who got into that. Then over this last year he’s been in the Netflix series and he also had a major part in a Scottish film production called ‘Kill’. It was filmed in the summer and is yet to be released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calum Ross appears in Tim Burton's new Netflix series, Wednesday.

"You always hope that your children have a passion for something, whether it’s music or sport, or whatever. For Calum it was drama from an early age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was in Falkirk Youth Theatre for years and it’s always been a passion for him.

"After leaving school he did English at university in Glasgow but he continued with his acting when he was there. He’s just persevered with it. He’s quite an inspirational character for me as he’s worked so hard and is so dedicated to it and now that work is hopefully paying off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad