The K6 phone box – made nearby in the famous Carron Iron Works – has been adopted by Bainsford War Memorial Association and now takes pride of place close to the new memorial in Dawson Park.

Pupils from Langlees Primary School worked with artist Lisa Fleming to create the pictures that aim to inspire people to take pride in Dawson Park by keeping it clean and tidy for everybody to enjoy.

The project was suggested by Provost Robert Bissett, a founding member of Bainsford War Memorial Association, as a way to involve local children in caring for the area and its heritage.

Langlees Primary pupils with Provost Robert Bissett and Kevin McLean, a member of Bainsford War Memorial Association.

When he met some of the pupils involved, Provost Bissett said he was delighted with the result. He said: “When the Bainsford War Memorial Association adopted the phone box from BT the idea was that it would be a community space and that’s what this has done.

“The artwork is phenomenal and the way the panel creates an overall picture is great – it looks fantastic. The messages about caring for the environment and looking after the park are really creative. The school embraced the project and the pupils should be very proud of their achievement and for getting the message across.”

While artist Lisa Fleming worked closely with the children, the ideas and drawings came from the pupils themselves. Lisa said: “As a participatory artist, it was lovely to be welcomed into the school, to help the children to find their creative skills. The children wanted their artwork to inspire people to keep their local park clean. They are such a creative bunch who relished the opportunity to promote positive change within their local community.”

The vinyl panels that were created are reusable and are easily changed for other designs. They may also be used in other adopted phone boxes across the district.

Langlees Primary pupils with Provost Bissett and Ella Gormon, Falkirk Council’s education enforcement officer.

The project was funded by Falkirk Council’s Environmental Improvement Fund, which encourages residents, groups and organisations to apply for funding to carry out local projects.

The fund is part of Falkirk Council’s litter strategy which aims to prevent and minimise litter as well as dog fouling and fly-tipping.

Education enforcement officer Ella Gorman, who co-ordinated the project, said the children’s artwork was helping to get the message across in a colourful, creative way.

“We want people to take pride in where they live and respect where they live and hopefully this will encourage people to do so,” she said.