Langlees Primary School celebrates 60th anniversary

A primary school marked its 60th year in existence with a massive vintage tea party for parents and past and present staff and pupils last week.

Langlees Primary, in David’s Loan, has been teaching youngsters since 1959 and hosted a highly successful event last Thursday afternoon to celebrate this fact. Kitchen staff excelled themselves laying on a tremendous spread for all the guests, while pupils also represented the school admirably.

Former teachers and pupils who attended were then taken on a walk down memory lane with a tour around the classrooms.

To acknowledge the milestone, current pupils have been doing projects in class to show how much the world – and technology – has changed and progressed since the 1950s when the school first opened its doors.