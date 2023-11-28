News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

KLSB plan lots of festive fun in Stenhousemuir this weekend

A festive market will take place in Stenhousemuir this weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:09 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 17:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new event is being organised by KLSB community group and will take place in King Street, next to the “Big Coos”, this Sunday, December 3 from noon until 5pm.

During the first hour there will be no loud music or flashing lights for those people who like things a little quieter, then the live festivities will kick off at 1pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First up will be Santa and Mrs Claus who, along with their elves, will put on a pantomime for the children.

Most Popular
Santa Claus knows that there is lots planned for KLSB Christmas Market and festivities in Stenhousemuir this weekend. Pic: ContributedSanta Claus knows that there is lots planned for KLSB Christmas Market and festivities in Stenhousemuir this weekend. Pic: Contributed
Santa Claus knows that there is lots planned for KLSB Christmas Market and festivities in Stenhousemuir this weekend. Pic: Contributed

Santa will then head to his grotto to meet children and his good lady will head to her kitchen to tell stories.

From 3pm there will be more entertainment hosted by Dionne Hickey, including a modern twist on Scottish music by the Bag Rockers and a Little Mix tribute act, as well as local talent and DJs.

From noon there will be a market in the precinct with 22 stalls selling the very best of Scottish crafts, as well as award-winning beers, ciders, and gins.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The Christmas Market is a free event and everyone is welcome. It is hoped that this will become an annual event for the community.”

Related topics:King Street