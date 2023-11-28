KLSB plan lots of festive fun in Stenhousemuir this weekend
The new event is being organised by KLSB community group and will take place in King Street, next to the “Big Coos”, this Sunday, December 3 from noon until 5pm.
During the first hour there will be no loud music or flashing lights for those people who like things a little quieter, then the live festivities will kick off at 1pm.
First up will be Santa and Mrs Claus who, along with their elves, will put on a pantomime for the children.
Santa will then head to his grotto to meet children and his good lady will head to her kitchen to tell stories.
From 3pm there will be more entertainment hosted by Dionne Hickey, including a modern twist on Scottish music by the Bag Rockers and a Little Mix tribute act, as well as local talent and DJs.
From noon there will be a market in the precinct with 22 stalls selling the very best of Scottish crafts, as well as award-winning beers, ciders, and gins.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The Christmas Market is a free event and everyone is welcome. It is hoped that this will become an annual event for the community.”