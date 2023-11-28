A festive market will take place in Stenhousemuir this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new event is being organised by KLSB community group and will take place in King Street, next to the “Big Coos”, this Sunday, December 3 from noon until 5pm.

During the first hour there will be no loud music or flashing lights for those people who like things a little quieter, then the live festivities will kick off at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up will be Santa and Mrs Claus who, along with their elves, will put on a pantomime for the children.

Santa Claus knows that there is lots planned for KLSB Christmas Market and festivities in Stenhousemuir this weekend. Pic: Contributed

Santa will then head to his grotto to meet children and his good lady will head to her kitchen to tell stories.

From 3pm there will be more entertainment hosted by Dionne Hickey, including a modern twist on Scottish music by the Bag Rockers and a Little Mix tribute act, as well as local talent and DJs.

From noon there will be a market in the precinct with 22 stalls selling the very best of Scottish crafts, as well as award-winning beers, ciders, and gins.