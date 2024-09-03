Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A supper club aimed at the older members of the Stenhousemuir and Larbert community launches next week.

Local charity KLSB is launching its winter Supper Club in the Point Community Cafe at 17 King Street, Stenhousemuir on Tuesday, September 10.

Running from 6pm to 8pm, a light supper will be provided free of charge, as well as tea and coffee.

The club is initially open to those seniors in the area looking for some company. They will be able to play cards, dominoes and other games, bring along their knitting, crochet or book to read – or just come along for a blether.

The Point Community Cafe takes place in the KLSB premises in King Street, Stenhousemuir. Pic: Contributed

A spokesperson for KLSB said: “Depending on interest shown, we may open this up to anyone needing a bit of company during those horrible cold dark months of winter. Pals are pals no matter people’s ages.”

The charity is always looking for more volunteers for all their good initiatives in the community. Book a space for supper or to find out more on the KLSB Facebook page.