KLSB hosting Supper Club in Stenhousemuir to beat loneliness

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A supper club aimed at the older members of the Stenhousemuir and Larbert community launches next week.

Local charity KLSB is launching its winter Supper Club in the Point Community Cafe at 17 King Street, Stenhousemuir on Tuesday, September 10.

Running from 6pm to 8pm, a light supper will be provided free of charge, as well as tea and coffee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club is initially open to those seniors in the area looking for some company. They will be able to play cards, dominoes and other games, bring along their knitting, crochet or book to read – or just come along for a blether.

The Point Community Cafe takes place in the KLSB premises in King Street, Stenhousemuir. Pic: ContributedThe Point Community Cafe takes place in the KLSB premises in King Street, Stenhousemuir. Pic: Contributed
The Point Community Cafe takes place in the KLSB premises in King Street, Stenhousemuir. Pic: Contributed

A spokesperson for KLSB said: “Depending on interest shown, we may open this up to anyone needing a bit of company during those horrible cold dark months of winter. Pals are pals no matter people’s ages.”

The charity is always looking for more volunteers for all their good initiatives in the community. Book a space for supper or to find out more on the KLSB Facebook page.

Related topics:LarbertFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.