The funds were delivered by Kirkliston Community Council, which raised £415 from its Christmas Eve Santa Sleigh tour of the town.

The sleigh was fully refurbished last year to ensure its green credentials and, with a great turnout of kids even though the weather was poor, a great fundraising event was enjoyed by all.

Kirkliston Community Council was also successful in applying for and being awarded match funding from the Royal Bank of Scotland, enabling them to double their donation to Queensferry Care.

Liz McIntosh, Queensferry Care manager, was delighted to be presented with a cheque for £830 from Kirkliston Community Council this week.

David Buchanan, Community Council chairman, said: “We are extremely pleased to be able, on behalf of the community of Kirkliston, to continue our support for the vital work of Queensferry Care.

"We appreciate a number of our older residents enjoy the opportunity of being a part of the Queensferry Care experience.”

She said: “We are so happy and thankful for the support from Kirkliston Community Council and everyone who turned out in the cold and gave so generously to see Santa in his newly refurbished sleigh. This donation will make such a difference; it’ll be put to very good use.”

Since 1993 Queensferry Care has been providing high quality support services to older people and their carers in South Queensferry, Ratho, Ratho Station, Dalmeny, Newbridge and Kirkliston.

People with dementia, life-limiting illnesses, those experiencing social isolation and carers are supported to remain active and connected with others in their own communities.

People can choose a varied programme of activities in their home, the centre at The Haven or their community. Older people can also access lunch and supper clubs, befriending services, a garden tidy scheme and driving service. Queensferry Care also offers volunteering opportunities.