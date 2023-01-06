Powered by a new Lithium Iron Phosphate technology, similar to the technology used in Tesla electric vehicles, the sleigh operated all night long, on a powerful and sustainable energy source.

Kirkliston Community Council applied to the City of Edinburgh Council for a community grant fund, which was topped up by local event business 21CC Group Ltd. This enabled the community council to refurbish the sleigh in spectacular style, using new technology – so it can operate without any carbon output.

Geoff Crow, 21CC Group Ltd director, said: “The Kirkliston Community Council sleigh brings the magic of Christmas to the village each year. The sleigh hasn’t had any investment for some time and was in much need of refurbishment.

The community council's sleigh is now powered by technology similar to that used in Tesla electric vehicles.

"We were absolutely delighted to top up the grant award to support the sleigh refurbishment and to enable the community council to create something very special.

“Santa touring the streets of Kirkliston on Christmas Eve is a tradition that has been upheld and cherished for many years gone by. This investment in the sleigh brings it right up to date, with modern cutting-edge technology, lighting and sound systems, guaranteeing the future of the sleigh for many years to come.

"We are certain that Rudolph and his herd will be proud that we have been able to continue this tradition with a sharp focus on sustainability.”

The Christmas Eve celebrations brought thousands of locals to the streets between 3.30pm and 6.30pm to enjoy the festivities, with a collection on the night for Queensferry Care in the Community.

David Buchanan, Kirkliston Community Council chairman, said: “This is such a wonderful example of community solidarity and togetherness.”