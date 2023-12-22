Kinnaird Waters: Larbert nursery staff spread Christmas cheer with their festive video
It wouldn’t be the festive season without the the antics from the madcap members of the team at Kinnaird Waters Early Learning and Childcare Centre.
On the last day of term youngsters turned up to be greeted by snow courtesy of a snow machine in the playground.
But then the real fun began when the annual video was played – this time of everyone dealing with naughty elf who was disrupting their Christmas preparations.
Great music, costumes and props – plus lots of terrific moves from everyone taking part make this a fabulous feelgood video for the festive season.
So sit back and enjoy – this team definitely deserve their holiday after all this.
Merry Christmas everyone!