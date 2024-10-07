Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kind-hearted youngsters at a Falkirk area primary school have donated cash to Strathcarron Hospice.

The house captains at Kinnaird Primary School in Larbert organised their first charity event of the year with a ‘Blue and White for Strathcarron’ event on Friday, September 13.

The hospice was selected by the captains due to its connection with the school and the impact it has on the local community.

Their efforts raised a fabulous £1145 for Strathcarron Hospice and last week the captains visited Strathcarron to hand over their donation.

Kinnaird Primary School house captains hand over £1145 for Strathcarron to community fundraiser Mel Duffy.

On their return to school they wrote some words about thei experience.

They wrote: “We thoroughly enjoyed our visit to Strathcarron Hospice, it was a lovely experience. We presented the cheque and got a photo taken by the Falkirk Herald.

"Strathcarron also gave us medals for our hard work – we are the first people to be awarded these medals.

"Some of the workers from Strathcarron gave us a brilliant tour around the building. It has a brand new playground, just finished a couple of weeks ago.

"Strathcarron has been open for over 40 years and welcomes adults of 18 years and older. It is very big and felt very homely so people don’t feel like they are in hospital.

"All the rooms are named after trees like oak, maple and birch. It is good to see where the money we raised as a school goes but it can only stay open if it continues to get donations.

"We think Strathcarron is an amazing place.”