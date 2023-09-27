Kinnaird mother and son to climb Kilimanjaro for the Scott Martin Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eleri Brown and her son Ewan will embark on their fundraising challenge – an eight day trek up Mount Kilimanjaro next week. The pair are taking on the mountain in Tanzania in a bid to raise as much cash as they can for the Scott Martin Foundation.

Eleri, 51, said: “I was going to climb Kilimanjaro for my 40th but the kids were young and it just didn’t happen. I’ve always wanted to do it. Ewan has just turned 17. Ever since he could walk I’ve taken him up hills. It’s been our thing, hiking, camping, climbing mountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the last year or so we talked about having a trip away just the two of us to celebrate him turning 17 and before he finishes school and we decided to do Kilimanjaro.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleri Brown and her son Ewan Brown are climbing Kilimanjaro next week for the Scott Martin Foundation. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"I haven’t been able to do it before and he really wanted to do it so we thought we’d do it together. I just wanted to do it with my boy. It might be the last holiday he wants to go on with his mum. It’s something we’ve both been aiming towards and wanted to do together.”

Physiotherapist Eleri and S6 pupil at Larbert High, Ewan, decided to use their adventure to raise money for the Scott Martin Foundation.

Founded in 2021, the foundation aims to raise awareness towards youth mental health, to educate and enable others to support young people suffering with poor mental health; and offer support, care and focus through exercise and private counselling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to support the foundation was a “no brainer” for Eleri and Ewan.

Eleri and Ewan will be taking Scott's banner to the top of the mountain with them on their fundraising challenge. They are pictured here with Scott's mum Samantha Merrilees and Andrew Merrilees. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Eleri continued: “Ewan boxes at Sparta where Scott was a boxer and everyone there talks about Scott.

"I met Sam, Scott’s mum and she is one of the most inspirational ladies I have ever met in my life. She’s so passionate about mental health in young adults. There’s a mum-son love that just pours out of her and the connection she had with her boy. He died five days before his 17th birthday. Ewan has just turned 17.

"For both of us it was a complete no brainer that that’s what charity we wanted to do it for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got a flag with Scott’s picture on it and we’re hoping to get Scott to the highest point of Africa for Sam and the foundation and for all those people who would benefit from the support of the foundation.”

Eleri and Ewan know it’s going to be a difficult challenge, but they are determined to complete it.

Eleri added: “We’re all packed and ready to go. We’re both really excited about it. For Ewan it’s about the adventure and the journey and we’ll both enjoy the experience of doing it together. We’re taking a longer route than some so it means more hiking but hopefully taking it slower so the altitude won’t hit as bad. We want to raise as much as we can for this inspirational and awesome charity.”