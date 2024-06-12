King's honour for Grangemouth disabled activist Emma Muldoon
Emma Muldoon is a wheelchair user and shares her experiences on social media, as well as being an ardent campaigner for disabled rights.
The 38-year-old from Grangemouth writes a blog, Simply Emma, to encourage those with disabilities to travel, sharing useful travel tips and encouraging others with disabilities to see more of the world, either internationally, nationally or just in their own home towns.
She is also an ambassador for Euan’s Guide, a website and app for disabled access reviews, as well as an ambassador to Mobiloo and Ablemove, and for several years wrote her Simply Emma column in the Falkirk Herald. She was also named on the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 List as one of the UK’s leading disability influencers.
Emma, who has limb girdle muscular dystrophy, was awarded her BEM in last year’s King’s Birthday Honours.
She received her award at a ceremony in the board room at Falkirk Stadium from Alan Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Stirling & Falkirk. She was accompanied by her partner Allan McEnroe and parents, John Muldoon and Carol Simpson.
Emma was also presented with a bouquet of flowers by Provost Robert Bissett, who said: “She is a remarkable young woman. Her parents are very rightly, so proud of her.”
Following the ceremony, Emma said: “I feel incredibly honoured to have been awarded a BEM in recognition of my work. It inspires me to continue sharing my experiences and advocating for accessibility, empowering other disabled people to embrace new travel and everyday experiences.”
