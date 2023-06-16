Jill Lauder, centre, has been recognised for her charity work. Pic: Michael Gillen

Award-winning hairdresser Jill Lauder, who started free pamper sessions for women with cancer, has been awarded a British Empire Medal. The same award goes to Emma Muldoon, who set up her blog Simply Emma, to highlight how people with disabilities could still travel and enjoy new experiences.

Choreographer, dance school owner and honorary patron of Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company, Nadine McKechnie Judge, receives an MBE for her services to dance, while Anna Marshall also receives an MBE for services to lawn bowling.

Jill Lauder, 53, opened her salon Lady J’s in Grangemouth’s Dundas Street in 2011 and three years later started hosting the free pamper sessions which led to her Feelgood project which provides wigs and other treats for cancer sufferers. Her inspiration came from three friends who all had cancer and although, sadly they all died, she continued her charity work with the monthly sessions in her salon.

Emma Muldoon receives a BEM for her work to support those with disabilities. Pic: Michael Gillen

She was named MacMillan volunteer of the year in 2012 and won the Scotswoman of the Year award in 2019. Jill has also raised money for Strathcarron Hospice.

Emma Muldoon, 37, who used to write a regular column in The Falkirk Herald, has limp girdle muscular dystrophy and uses a powered wheelchair. Her blog and other work has become one of the UK’s leading travel and accessibility forums as she shares useful resources and travel tips and reviews attractions, accessible walks, live events, transport and accommodation – with her own personal touch.

She is also an ambassador for Euan’s Guide, a website and app for disabled access reviews, as well as an ambassador to Mobiloo and Ablemove. She was recently named on the ‘Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 List’ as one of the UK’s leading disability influencers.

Anna Marshall, 88, is credited with modernising the world of Scottish lawn bowling having first become a member of the Bonnybridge club 30 years ago, the last ten as club secretary. She also has overall management for the Scottish Women’s Bowling Association competitions (SWBA).

Nadine Judge receives her MBE for services to dancing. Pic: Michael Gillen

An ambassador for equality in sport, she led and supported the inclusion of the women’s nationals finals to be held in conjunction with the men’s finals events. Anna was also a director on the Bowls Scotland Boar and a delegate on the British Isles Women’s Bowls Council.