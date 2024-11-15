Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Falkirk group which helps newcomers to the area is delighted to receive a King’s Award for its members volunteering.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends of Scottish Settlers (FOSS) mainly works with refugees and people navigating the asylum system.

It is one of 281 organisations throughout the UK – only 21 from Scotland – who received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of their outstanding community service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Stewart, FOSS volunteer and partnership manager said: “"We are thrilled that the King's Award for Volunteering is recognising FOSS volunteers for their inspiring contributions to our communities.

Refugee charity Friends of Scottish Settlers has won the King's Award for Volunteering. Pic: Michael Gillen

"Our volunteers are empowering newly arrived refugees and people navigating the asylum system with a welcome that enables all of us to thrive. Time to celebrate all these amazing people."

Previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, this award was established in 2002 to mark her late Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of HM King Charles.

It is the equivalent of an MBE and represents the highest distinction for voluntary organisations in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awarded each year to honour volunteer-led groups working across a wide range of fields including mental health, youth, environment, community, arts and heritage, The King’s Award for Voluntary Service showcases the continued range and significance of voluntary service carried out every day across the nation.

Minister for Civil Society, Stephanie Peacock said: "Volunteers serve at the heart of our communities nationwide, dedicating their time to create positive change and enhance the lives of those around them.

"It’s incredible to see more groups than ever before receive this prestigious award for the inspiring work they undertake each and every day to support people and causes across our communities.”