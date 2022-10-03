Crowds cheered as he and the Queen Consort arrived, with the new monarch greeted by a party including Nicola Sturgeon and local Provost Jim Leishman.

The King was seen shaking hands with people in the crowd who had gathered outside the city chambers.

The King then formally conferred city status on Dunfermline.

King Charles III greets members of the public as he arrives at an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will shortly sign a guest book at the city chambers, before walking over to Dunfermline Abbey.

In a ceremony in Dunfermline city chambers, the King said he was “delighted” when it was announced the town would become a city.

He said he hoped people would feel a “real sense of pride in this new chapter”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles III greets members of the public as he arrives at an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline

Dunfermline residents had gathered outside the city chambers ahead of the King’s visit with Bill Henderson, 71, saying many were excited the town was finally becoming a city.

He said: “It’s a historic event.

“I was born just before the Queen was came to the throne, so she’s been my monarch my whole life. It’s just exciting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And especially a King Charles coming back to Dunfermline when King Charles the First was born here, however long ago that was.”