Kindness in Falkirk: Regulars of Camelon's Mariner Bar donate to Western General's oncology unit

Elizabeth Morrison, who runs the Mariner Bar in Glasgow Road, was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer at the oncology unity in the Western General in Edinburgh over nine years ago.

Every year since she has raised funds and her latest cheque, presented earlier this month, of £1730 takes the totally donated by all those involved with the pub to almost £18,000.

Elizabeth said: “Thanks to the generosity of the customers and through some fundraising events, I was once again able to donate this money when I had my regular check-up appointment.”

Cheque handover of £1730 from Elizabeth Morrison of Mariner Bar, Camelon to Western General oncology unit where she was treated for cancer nine years ago.

A charity night at Halloween, along with selling specially purchased drinks and donations from regulars helped her reach this year’s total.

A special mention goes to Helen Bradie, who made the staff at the Western cupcakes.

The hospital isn’t the only place to benefit from the pub’s generosity. A donation of £500 went to Maggie’s Forth Valley after their garden furniture was stolen.

Elizabeth, who is a true Mariner herself after being born and bred in Camelon, has now been a fixture there for 35 years, becoming licensee over 11 years ago, and she has witnessed all the changes the area has experienced over three decades.

She said: “This pub has been a big part of the community since 1960 serving the workers of the old factories, foundries and pits, Alexanders, Wranglers and the electricity board that all used to be around here.”

