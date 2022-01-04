Kindness in Falkirk: Plea to support Strathcarron Hospice in 2022

The challenge has been issued to those living in Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth who can access the services provided by the Fankerton facility.

From abseiling, wing walking, running, cycling, walking, baking to climbing Mount Kilmanjaro, there are a wide range of events and activities already available that you can sign up to and support Strathcarron.

Claire Kennedy, the hospice’s corporate fundraiser, said: “We have the most amazing supporters and their incredible fundraising got us through 2021.

Everyone involved with Strathcarron Hospice is hoping people will continue fundraising during what is its 40th year.

“However, from January 1 we start again from zero and we need our wonderful community to support, as they have done in the past, to help us raise the money we need to make sure we can be here for those that need us the most.”

The hospice currently needs £8.5 million every year to maintain the level of care it provides for the community, whether that be in-patient or at home end of life care, lymphedema services, rehabilitation or patient & family and bereavement support.

This equates to £14,315 needed every day to support the 1400 people who come into its care each year and who are living with, or dying from, a terminal illness.

“We have tons planned for 2022 and to kick start the year we have made some fantastic events online for people to sign up to,” said Claire.

Students from Larbert High School have created a Fashion Show Christmas Extravaganza to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

“You can be a #HospiceHero by choosing to run, walk, cycle or swim 5K per day with our virtual challenge for January, or join us for our first 100ft Falkirk Wheel Abseil on Sunday, March 20, there’s something for everyone and bookings are now open.

“Places are limited so it’s always best to get your spot booked early to avoid disappointment.”

If you are not in a position to sign up to an event but would still like to support Strathcarron Hospice, then you could consider making a regular monthly gift donation.

Visit www.strathcarronhospice.met to see all future fundraising events and other ways in which you can support. You can also call the fundraising team on 01324 826222 or email [email protected]

In December pupils from Larbert High School may not have been able to welcome visitors to their Christmas extravaganza, but they have still been able to show off their designs which would have been featured in the fashion show.

A fashion show had been planned for the hospice shop in Stenhousemuir with pupils showcasing some of their own designs, transforming the pre-loved clothing that generous supporters had donated to the charity’s shops, into amazing statement pieces.

Instead they shared their creations with the public after a version of the fashion show was recorded in school and posted online.