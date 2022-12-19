It was launched earlier this year by Provost Robert Bissett and this week he thanked the 148 people who donated amounts ranging from £5 to £200.

He said: “I would like to sincerely thank everyone who donated to the Christmas Appeal this year. We have raised a phenomenal amount of money during difficult times, where many of us are facing hardship.

“Your donations will ensure some of Falkirk’s most vulnerable children and families have something nice to look forward to on Christmas Day.”

With support from Falkirk Council staff, the Provost’s annual festive fundraiser relies on the goodwill of Falkirk Council employees, elected members and people in the local area to help ease seasonal pressures on families in need.

Money raised will pay for a range of gift cards, purchased by Falkirk Council’s social work team and distributed to families to help them buy gifts and food over Christmas.

One mum said: “Things have been difficult for me recently and I’ve been in a pretty dark place. Christmas has always been hard for me, but more so this year. Those gifts made my day. It's lovely to know people are thinking of me.”

While parents said: “Our take-home pay isn’t a lot. We do manage to pay the weekly bills leaving us with little to spare. We always worry about birthdays and Christmas.”

