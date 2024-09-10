Kiki Dee won't go breaking her Falkirk fans' hearts this time at Behind the Wall

Pop icon Kiki Dee is set to star at Behind the Wall next month after her gig earlier in the year had to be rescheduled.

The Bradford-born singer is better known for performing with a certain bespectacled piano player but next month she will be sharing the stage at Falkirk’s Behind the Wall on Sunday, October 27 with her six string guitar man Carmelo Luggeri.

The duo were due to take the stage at the Melville Street musical mecca in March and fans’ long wait to see the rescheduled show is almost over.

Kiki has enjoyed a ton of hits, including I’ve Got the Music in Me, Star and, of course, her legendary 1976 duet with Elton John Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri will be playing Behind the Wall next month (Picture: Submitted)

The first ever British artist to sign with Tamla Motown, Kiki’s career really took off when she teamed up with Elton John’s Rocket Records label in the early 1970s and lent her soulful backing vocals to the Rocket Man’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album.

Carmelo first crossed paths with Kiki when he produced a collection of bonus tracks for the artist’s The Very Best of Kiki Dee album.

The duo hit it off and began playing acoustic concerts together, starting off with an appearance at the Royal Albert Hall for World AIDS Day in 1994.

Carmelo, an electric guitarist at heart, embraced the unplugged approach and Kiki, after a few early doubts, committed to a collaboration which has now spanned a quarter of a century.

Kiki said: “It was a shock at first to perform, just the two of us. I remember bursting into tears after our first tour date, but it soon felt great to have the freedom of working with just a voice and guitar and writing songs while on the road."

The duo’s albums include Almost Naked (1995), Where Rivers Meet (1998), The Walk of Faith (2005) and A Place Where I Can Go (2012).

“We venture all over the place musically, but I’ve learnt to embrace it,” said Kiki. “Our live shows are very eclectic.”

Doors open at 7pm and things get musical from 8pm.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.