Kiki has enjoyed a ton of hits, including I’ve Got the Music in Me, Star and, of course, her legendary 1976 duet with Elton John Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

The first ever British artist to sign with Tamla Motown, Kiki’s career really took off when she teamed up with Elton John’s Rocket Records label in the early 1970s and lent her soulful backing vocals to the Rocket Man’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album.

It won’t be auld Reg Dwight she will be jamming with at Melville Street musical mecca of BTW on Tuesday, March 26, though.

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri will be playing Behind the Wall next month (Picture: Submitted)

Carmelo Luggeri first crossed paths with Kiki when he produced a collection of bonus tracks for the artist’s The Very Best of Kiki Dee album.

The duo hit it off and began playing acoustic concerts together, starting off with an appearance at the Royal Albert Hall for World AIDS Day in 1994.

Carmelo, an electric guitarist at heart, embraced the unplugged approach and Kiki, after a few early doubts, committed to a collaboration which has now spanned a quarter of a century.

Kiki said: “It was a shock at first to perform, just the two of us. I remember bursting into tears after our first tour date, but it soon felt great to have the freedom of working with just a voice and guitar and writing songs while on the road."

The duo’s albums include Almost Naked (1995), Where Rivers Meet (1998), The Walk of Faith (2005) and A Place Where I Can Go (2012).

“We venture all over the place musically, but I’ve learnt to embrace it,” said Kiki. “Our live shows are very eclectic.”

Brian Flynn at BTW has kindly put a pair of tickets for the Kiki and Carmela gig up for grabs.

To win them answer the following question: Which song with a one word title did Kiki have a hit with in 1981?

E-mail your answer along with the heading "Kiki Comp” to [email protected] no later than March 1.

Kiki and Carmela kick off at 8pm on Tuesday, March 26.