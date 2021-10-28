Kickstart scheme extended for Falkirk's young job seekers

The UK Government announced more young people aged 16-24 on Universal Credit will be able to benefit from the Kickstart Scheme, which is being extended to March 2022 and will be open to applications from employers until December 17 this year.

A Department of Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “This is the final call to employers to register to the scheme before applications close. If your business

can offer a six-month work placement fully funded by the Kickstart Scheme, you would be playing a huge part in helping local young people at risk of long-term unemployment.”

The Kickstart Scheme has been extended to next year

Employers and charities of all sizes can apply for funding which covers 100 per cent of the National Minimum Wage – or the National Living Wage depending on the age of the participant – for 25 hours per week for a total of six months.

The DWP spokesperson added: “The placements can be anything that will teach our youth a viable skill they can utilise in future roles. We already have thousands of Kickstart Scheme jobs in a wide range of sectors across England, Scotland and Wales, including tech and digital, creative industries, engineering and manufacturing,

marketing, sports, beauty, retail, forestry, and many more.”

The deadline to apply is fast approaching and businesses are advised to apply as soon as possible to take advantage of the scheme.

To apply visit the Gov.uk website for more details.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.