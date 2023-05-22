Family and friends of Kevan Guild were devastated when he died suddenly on April 12 while at work, aged only 62.

The father-of-one had driven lorries all his life, collected Corgi models of lorries, swapped vintage lorry models, was a member of vehicle clubs and, according to daughter Rachel, was “obsessed with lorries”.

His best friend Alex Anderson, who runs a haulage company based in Bo’ness, decided that there would be no traditional hearse for the man known as “Big Kev”. Instead his coffin was carried on a lorry, personalised with photographs, family names and the message “One in a million, a friend for life”.

The personalised lorry for Kevan Guild's final journey

The lorry carried Kevan from his family home he shared with wife Shirley to Falkirk Crematorium and then on to Larbert Cemetery for the committal with undertakers John O’Connor and Son supporting the family.

Speaking ahead of the funeral, Rachel, 30, said: “I said that I wanted my dad to go out the way he would have wanted and Alex certainly has done us proud. We spoke to Alex and his son Alan, who will be the driver, and told them our vision and dad’s best friend has carried this out. Dad would have been so proud.”

Kevan was born in New Abbey and thanks to his own father’s job as a lorry driver, the family lived in Dumfries, Kelty and Whitecross before finally settling in Larbert when he was ten, a place he made his home for the rest of his life.

His obsession with lorries came from an early age – with his brother also a driver – and through his work, latterly with Stevenson Brothers of Avonbridge, he was known and respected across the haulage community.

The coffin of Larbert lorry driver Kevan Guild was carried on a personalised vehicle, provided by friend Alex Anderson and driven by son Alan Anderson.

Rachel added: “We’ve had so many messages since he died from all over, including from a vehicle club in Ulster. Apart from lorries, dad loved to spend time with his family, including my fiancé George Menzies, and our dog Arthur who dad adored.

