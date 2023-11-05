Kenneth Hope: Officers re-appeal for information to help trace missing Falkirk man

Police are re-appealing for any information that may assist them in tracing a missing Falkirk man six days on from when he was last seen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kenneth Hope, 52, was last seen shortly after 2pm on Monday, October 30, near to the River Carron, walking in the direction of Stenhousemuir. His white Mercedes van was traced at Stenhouse Road in Bainsford at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, November 1.

He is described as around 6ft 3in, of slim build with balding, dark brown hair. When he was last seen, Kenneth was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue coat, and black trainers with white soles. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Neil Cheyne said: “Since Kenneth was reported missing, we have been carrying out enquiries and searches in the local areas where he was last seen and where his van was found. Local officers with specialist search advisors have been assisted by resources, including police dogs, Air Support Unit and the Marine Unit. Despite these efforts, we have yet to trace him.

Missing man Kenneth Hope. Pic: Contributed

"We are continuing to speak to people who know him and who live locally who may remember seeing him. We have been reviewing CCTV from in and around the local area to gather any further information on where he has went.

"It is completely out of character for him to go missing and not keep in contact with those who know him, and we are extremely concerned for his safety and wellbeing.”

He urged anyone who has seen or heard from Kenneth since Monday, October 30, who has any information on his whereabouts to contact police as soon as possible.