Kennedi is crowned Bo’ness Fair Queen

The sun shone on Bo’ness as Kennedi Mann was crowned Fair Queen for 2019.

The Deanburn Primary pupil was the star of the day as Jane Stewart placed the crown on her head in the Glebe Park ceremony watched by an enthusiastic crowd.

She takes over from Zoe Carlin, who in a message issued shortly before the festivities got underway, said: “It has been a pleasure and a life-changing experience having served one year in office of which many regard as the highest honour in the town.

“Hoping Queen Kennedi has the time of her life when she succeeds me in a few hours and carries Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival from strength to strength and in her reign, I know she will make the town proud to have her as our new Queen.

“Wishing everyone a happy Fair Day and treasured memories to last a lifetime.”