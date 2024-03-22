Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The towering landmarks in The Helix Park were supporting Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal by “wearing” the charity’s iconic daffodil pin badge.

The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 38th year, encourages everyone to wear their iconic daffodil pins and donate throughout March to help Marie Curie deliver expert end of life care and support to people in their own homes and at its two Scottish hospices in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The care at home sees specialist nurses, healthcare assistants and palliative specialists look after people in their own surroundings, while Marie Curie also has companions who provide free emotional and practical support in person or over the phone.

The Kelpie supported Marie Curie's Great Daffodil Appeal by 'wearing' the charity's iconic daffodil pin badge last night. Pic: Peter Sandground

A charity spokesperson said: “Right now one in four people don't get the care they need at the end of life. With your support, we can help bring end of life care and support to everyone who needs it.”