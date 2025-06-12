The Helix Park's Great Lawn will host UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell on Friday night and Jess Glynne on Saturday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
The Helix Park's Great Lawn will host UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell on Friday night and Jess Glynne on Saturday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Kelpies Live: 12 places to eat near Falkirk's Helix Park

By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:09 BST
Planning a pre-concert meal is essential when attending a gig and with two nights of live music taking place at the Helix Park this weekend.

Thousands of music fans will be heading to the home of the Kelpies to see UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell on Friday and Jess Glynne on Saturday, meaning queues for food stalls at the venue may be slightly crowded.

Nobody wants to miss any of the action because they’re stood waiting at a snack van so it’s worth considering some nearby eateries beforehand.

We’ve compiled a list of some suggestions of places where you can grab a quick bite before taking in what is sure to be a superb show.

Where: 5-7 Alexander Avenue, Falkirk, FK2 9EA

1. Balfour's Fish and Chips

Where: 5-7 Alexander Avenue, Falkirk, FK2 9EA Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Where: 14 Melville Street, Falkirk, FK1 1HZ

2. Behind the Wall

Where: 14 Melville Street, Falkirk, FK1 1HZ Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Where: Mary Street, Laurieston, FK2 9PG

3. Benny T's

Where: Mary Street, Laurieston, FK2 9PG Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Where: West Beancross Farm, Polmont, FK2 0XS

4. Beijing Banquet

Where: West Beancross Farm, Polmont, FK2 0XS Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FalkirkUB40Jess Glynne
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice