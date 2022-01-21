Kelpies ice cream catering unit gets go ahead

The application, by Sarah Grant, of Grants Ice Cream, from Larbert – lodged on Monday, November 8 and validated on Friday, November 19 last year – was given the green light today, January 21, to site the catering unit in Helix Park, adjacent to the visitor centre.

However, according to the planning documents, the catering unit will only be sited there for three years.

The report states: “The planning decision is limited to the period ending February 1, 2025 – at which date the catering unit and all associated infrastructure shall be removed and the land restored to the satisfaction of the planning authority.

The new ice cream catering unit will be sited in the shadow of the world famous Kelpies for at least three years

"The development is not considered and acceptable form of permanent development with the context of the setting of the Kelpies and landscape character of the area.”

In May last year, another catering unit was given the green light to continue to serve customers on a permanent basis at the Kelpies Marina.

The Scottish Canal application was granted permission by Falkirk Council on May 7, 2021.

The unit in question – a snack van – had been granted temporary panning permission as part of a larger planning application for two catering units, but that temporary permission was due to run out on June 1.

The pizza oven van was listed to be sited adjacent to the Horsebox premises at the Kelpies Marina

