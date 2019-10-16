Kelpies feature in National Lottery’s 25th birthday art work

The iconic Kelpies have been chosen as the backdrop for a new piece of modern art to mark the National Lottery’s 25th birthday.

Perth-born actor Ewan McGregor and Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy from Edinburgh are also among the 25 people, places and projects to feature in ‘United By Numbers: The National Lottery at 25’.

They have been brought together to represent the National Lottery’s important impact on life in the UK over the last 25 years across sports, film, heritage, the arts, and community projects.

Methil-born artist David Mach RA said: “For the past 25 years, there is barely a part of our cultural, sporting and community life that has not been positively influenced by National Lottery funding.

“As someone who is involved in charities and institutions, and has artwork commissioned from National Lottery funding, I know the impact it has had on the UK.

“I wanted to help people to get a sense of this impact with this artwork through 25 stories and to have it shown on a local high street for anyone to view is fitting.”

Sir Chris Hoy said: “National Lottery funding certainly changed my life; without it I really wouldn’t have achieved the success I did in my track cycling career. It allowed me to train full time without having to worry about getting another job and really focus on my sport.

“When you hear about how many other lives The National Lottery has changed in the last 25 years, from lucky winners to charities that have received funding, it really brings home the positive impact it has had in Scotland and across the UK.”

Dawn Austwick, chair of the UK National Lottery Forum, said: “Since The National Lottery launched in 1994 it has changed lives across the UK, helping people and places to flourish. The range of people - from arts, heritage, charities, community, and sport - who are featured in this iconic image shows just how big a part of the fabric of life The National Lottery is.”

An online, interactive version of the iconic artwork can be viewed by visiting www.unitedbynumbers.co.uk