Kelpies cruises are a hit with vulnerable Falkirk families

More than 40 Falkirk families in need of support and respite have been given free canal cruises to the Falkirk Wheel, Kelpies and Bonnybridge.

The boat Wooden Spoon Seagull, part of Seagull Trust Cruises, was used to provide two-hour canal trips for vulnerable families in a venture run in partnership with the Conservation Volunteers Group.

The idea was such a success that those involves are now actively seeking funds to underpin a rerun in 2020 - probably running from the Easter holidays until June or July.

Meanwhile Wooden Spoon Seagull has received £3,000 worth of funding from corporate donor RHI Magnesita to help pay for six cruises for local schools.

The objective is to enable pupils to experience the flora and fauna of the local canals, while raising awareness of the environmental benefits of the waterways and look at issues of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Seagull’s marketing and communications director Aileen Gibson said: “The grant means that we can provide transport to and from the participating schools as well as the cruises, so these experiences will be completely free to the schools concerned.

“In recognition of our work in supporting the aims and objectives of Seagull Trust Cruises - to provide free canal cruising for people with additional support needs - RHI Magnesita has also awarded an additional sum to help with our maintenance and ongoing running costs”.

Wooden Spoon Seagull provides “a unique venue for celebrations, events and meetings” for up to 35 passengers, and is typically moored at the Falkirk Wheel.

It is run by volunteers to help fund free canal cruising for people with additional support needs

For further information visit www.seagullcanalcruising.co.uk