Kelpies and Helix welcome 1m visitors in last 12 months

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:49 BST
Visitors continue to flock to The Helix where they can see the world-famous Kelpies.

New figures reveal that in the past 12 months, one million visitors have been in the park – proving that it is indeed one of Scotland’s most-loved visitor attractions.

Since opening in 2013, The Helix has grown into a hugely popular public space, offering a distinctive combination of green parkland, cycling and walking routes.

It is now ranked in the top ten of free visitor attractions in Scotland.

The Helix Park and Kelpies have had one million visitors in the last 12 months. Pic: ContributedThe Helix Park and Kelpies have had one million visitors in the last 12 months. Pic: Contributed
Towering at the heart of it all are The Kelpies — the world’s largest equine sculptures — which stand at 100ft tall and weigh more than 300 tonnes each and continue to captivate audiences from across the globe and inspire visitors of all ages.

Falkirk Council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “Reaching one million visitors in just a year is an outstanding achievement and testament to the lasting appeal of The Helix, along with the iconic Kelpies.

“This success reflects our commitment to creating a vibrant, accessible, and inspiring public space that benefits both the local community and Scotland’s tourism industry.”

The Helix has become an important part of the local economy, helping to attract visitors to Falkirk and support local businesses.

As The Helix celebrates this achievement, plans are already underway to build on this success — with ongoing efforts to enhance the visitor experience and ensure the park remains a welcoming, engaging space for years to come.

The Kelpies cost £10.5 million to construct but have brought in almost eight times more in revenue since 2013.

