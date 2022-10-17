Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (PMS) is a rare genetic disorder that causes developmental delays, issues with speech and behavioural problems.

The International PMS Awareness Day takes place on Saturday, with the theme Shine Green – the colour of the international PMS Foundation, which supports supports families whose children have the disorder.

Numerous landmarks across the world will light up for the event, with The Falkirk Wheel and Kelpies also scheduled to take part.

The Kelpies will turn green for a night to raise awareness of PMS

Members of the local branch PMSF UK & Ireland will be gathering at the Kelpies from 6pm on Saturday and are asking for as many people as possible to turn up and show their support.

An informal walk around the Kelpies will take place around 7pm.