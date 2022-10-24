News you can trust since 1845
Kelpies and Falkirk Wheel shine green to raise awareness of rare genetic disorder Phelan-McDermid syndrome

Two of Falkirk’s most famous landmarks lit up on Saturday to help spread awareness of a largely unknown condition.

By Colin Hume
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 5:18pm

Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (PMS) is a rare genetic disorder that causes developmental delays, issues with speech and behavioural problems.

The International PMS Awareness Day took place on Saturday, with the theme Shine Green – the colour of the international PMS Foundation, which supports supports families whose children have the disorder.

Numerous landmarks across the world were light up for the event, with The Falkirk Wheel and Kelpies also taking part.

Kelpies turn green for International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day and members of the local branch PMSF branch come along to see them

Members of the local branch PMSF UK & Ireland gathered at the Kelpies on Saturday to see the colour transformation before an informal work around The Helix Park.

