Kelpies and Falkirk Wheel shine green to raise awareness of rare genetic disorder Phelan-McDermid syndrome
Two of Falkirk’s most famous landmarks lit up on Saturday to help spread awareness of a largely unknown condition.
Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (PMS) is a rare genetic disorder that causes developmental delays, issues with speech and behavioural problems.
The International PMS Awareness Day took place on Saturday, with the theme Shine Green – the colour of the international PMS Foundation, which supports supports families whose children have the disorder.
Numerous landmarks across the world were light up for the event, with The Falkirk Wheel and Kelpies also taking part.
Members of the local branch PMSF UK & Ireland gathered at the Kelpies on Saturday to see the colour transformation before an informal work around The Helix Park.