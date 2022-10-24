Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (PMS) is a rare genetic disorder that causes developmental delays, issues with speech and behavioural problems.

The International PMS Awareness Day took place on Saturday, with the theme Shine Green – the colour of the international PMS Foundation, which supports supports families whose children have the disorder.

Numerous landmarks across the world were light up for the event, with The Falkirk Wheel and Kelpies also taking part.

Kelpies turn green for International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day and members of the local branch PMSF branch come along to see them