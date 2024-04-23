Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Silcock, will be performing at this Saturday’s special celebration event at the Helix Park, along with his fellow members of Falkirk Schools Pipe Band.

They will perform the piece of music Kelpies 10 Reel written by James, 13, a second year pupil at Falkirk High School.

James and his 30 band mates will be performing a 20-minute set at The Kelpies 10 event during the day including popular tunes such as Scotland the Brave, The Rowan Tree and Highland Cathedral.

Falkirk's young musician of the year, James Silcock, at The Kelpies. Pic: Contributed

But the band are excited to also be performing at the evening concert alongside their musical heroes and the world’s most famous bagpipe band, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers. They’ll be bringing their unique Bagrock to the stage, a fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems.

James, who has been part of the Falkirk Schools Pipe Band since the band was established in 2023, only started playing the chanter five years ago

He said that his inspiration comes from the fact that The Kelpies are a place where he regularly practices, plays and records videos for his social media page, PipingBairn.

The youngster regularly receives praise and support from locals and tourists who stop to chat and take videos when they see him at the Helix.

James was also winner of a competition in 2021 organised by Kyle Howie, who has played with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, to award a new set of bagpipes to a young and upcoming piper.

His latest accolade was being named Falkirk Young Musician of the Year 2024 and will go on to the national final in May, representing his home town at the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow.

James said: “I’m really looking forward to playing the Kelpies Reel at the Kelpies 10 event with the rest of the Falkirk Schools Pipe Band, and to be playing with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers is a dream come true for us. We’re really grateful for the opportunity to perform at the ten-year anniversary event.”

Euan McNab, music instructor at Falkirk Council and pipe major of the Falkirk Schools Pipe Band, said: “We’re delighted and honoured to be performing at the Kelpies 10 event and excited that we get to play James’ own music to celebrate ten years of the Kelpies.

"We have only been an established band for just under a year, so to be given this opportunity to play at such a milestone event, and to play alongside the Red Hot Chilli Pipers is amazing.”

The pipe major also revealed that the schools band is planning a trip to the United States next year to take part in the world-famous Tartan Day parade.

He added: “The Kelpies event is great practice for our trip to New York next year.”

