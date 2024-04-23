Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Kelpies 10 celebrations will begin at 10am on Saturday with a host of free events suitable for all the family to enjoy and will be followed by the very first evening concert to take place on the site, headlined by up-and-coming Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie.

Throughout the day visitors can expect lots of fun for all the family with street theatre, circus performers, artists, face painting, community stalls, a local producers’ market, folk tales and songs from renowned Scottish storyteller James MacDonald Reid, a Clydesdale demo ring where the horses will demonstrate traditional skills, and – a Unicorn Dance Party.

Local community groups, such as Sing Forth Choir and pipe bands, will provide additional entertainment and the day will culminate in a huge family ceilidh under The Kelpies, with chart-topping ceilidh band, Whisky Kiss, complete with Oscar winning piper.

Kelpies 10 takes place this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

Gates open at 5pm for the evening event, which will be ticketed.

After a screening of Walid Salhab’s The Kelpies and a short anniversary film, the live music will kick off from 7pm, featuring award winning Scottish artists, a set from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and a fire show from Pyroceltica, inspired by Falkirk’s industrial past.

The evening will culminate in a 60-minute set from the fast-rising Scottish star, Callum Beattie.

Falkirk Council Leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Since their original construction, The Kelpies have brought millions of visitors from Scotland, the UK and across the globe to witness these iconic structures that feature so prominently on our local landscape.

"This event is a great way of celebrating their presence and ensuring the interest that they generate continues for decades to come.”

Scottish Canals commissioned Andy Scott to create The Kelpies, where they now stand in the Helix Park, on the canal link between the Forth & Clyde Canal and the River Carron.