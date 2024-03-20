Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Saturday, April 27, during the day there will be lots of free events for all the family to enjoy before the ticket-only concert in the evening – the first musical production to take place in the park.

The 100ft tall equine structures, which weigh more than 300 tonnes each, were unveiled in 2014.

Now the Kelpies 10 anniversary event will celebrate Falkirk’s heritage, with the involvement of many Clydesdale horses from across the country, to mark the breed’s significant contribution to Scotland’s agricultural and industrial heritage and the inspiration behind sculptor Andy Scott’s creation.

Singer Callum Beattie and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be headline acts for Kelpies 10. Pic: Contributed

Since their launch, over seven million visitors from all over the world have visited the park, created on waste ground between Falkirk and Grangemouth. These visitors have contributed to the £85 million the district attracts annually from tourism.

From 10am on April 27, visitors can enjoy street theatre, circus performers, artists, facepainting, community stalls, a local producer’s market, folk tales and songs from renowned Scottish storyteller James MacDonald Reid, a Clydesdale demo ring where the horses will demonstrate traditional skills, and a Unicorn Dance Party.

Local community groups, including Sing Forth Choir and pipe bands, will provide additional entertainment and the day will culminate in a huge family ceilidh under The Kelpies, with chart-topping ceilidh band, Whisky Kiss, complete with Oscar winning piper.

Gates open at 5pm for the evening event, when, after a screening of Walid Salhab’s The Kelpies and a short anniversary film, the live music will kick off from 7pm.

It will feature award winning Scottish artists, a set from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and a fire show from Pyroceltica, inspired by Falkirk’s industrial past. The evening will culminate in a 60-minute set from fast-rising Scottish star, Callum Beattie.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “No one could have predicted the impact these majestic sculptures would have attracting almost seven million visitors to the Helix Park since 2014.

“The Kelpies continue to attract visitors from all corners of the globe who come to marvel at and stand in the shadow of the largest equine sculptures in the world. It also brings a real sense of pride with our communities and the wider Helix Park provides an outstanding local place for our people to enjoy.

“I’m sure many more will come to take part in and celebrate the tenth anniversary of these iconic landmarks with a programme of events that will have something for everyone to enjoy with activities for all the family culminating in the first live music concert to be held at the Helix Park.”

Scottish Canals commissioned Andy Scott to create The Kelpies, where they now stand on the canal link between the Forth & Clyde Canal and the River Carron.

Scottish Canals chief executive officer John Paterson said: “Scottish Canals had a vision to create a piece of art at the eastern gateway to Scotland’s historic Forth & Clyde Canal.

“The Kelpies pay homage to the working horses of Scotland which used to pull barges along Scotland’s canals and worked in fields in the area where they now stand. Now almost a decade on and these magnificent works of art are global waterways icons attracting thousands of visitors to Scotland each year.

“We look forward to celebrating ten years of The Kelpies, a true celebration of collaborative working. Please join us in celebrating our remarkable structures as we look forward to the next ten

years as we continue to make better lives by water.”