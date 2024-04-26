Kelpies 10: All you need to know about the tenth anniversary celebration in Falkirk at the Helix Park
Kelpies 10 is taking place this weekend in Falkirk and here’s all you need to know about the event.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Standing at 100ft tall and weighing more than 300 tonnes each, the Kelpies are works of art, created by artist Andy Scott and commissioned by Scottish Canals, and have become iconic on the Falkirk landscape.
On Saturday, April 27 their tenth anniversary will be celebrated with a fun day and evening concert.
Here’s the entertainment you can enjoy during the day, as well as useful information:
- 10am-3pm – A Producers Market at Helix Park
- 10am-3pm – Face painters, circus performers and lots more family fun throughout the park.
- 10.30am-2.30pm – Clydesdale Horse Demonstrations at the Helix Park
- 11-11.30am – Sing Forth Choir at Lock 3
- 11am – Unicorn Dance Party in the small car park
- 11.30am-noon – McKechnie Dancers at Lock 3
- 11.30am – Celtic Tales and Songs with James MacDonald Reid (Walking tours), meet at the visitor centre
- Noon-12.30pm – Live Pipe Band performances featuring Wallacestone Pipe & District Pipe band, Camelon and District Pipe Band, Falkirk Schools Pipe Band at The Kelpies Plaza
- 12.45-1.45pm – Family Ceilidh with Whisky Kiss at The Kelpies Plaza
- 1.45pm – Celtic Tales and Songs with James MacDonald Reid (Walking tours), meet at the visitor centre
- 1.45-3pm – DJ set by Whisky Kiss at Kelpies Plaza
- 2pm – Unicorn Dance Party in the small car park
- 2.45pm – Peggyslea Clydesdale performance at Kelpies Plaza
- 3pm – Kelpies Plaza closes to the public
- 5pm – Gates open to the public with tickets for the evening performance
- After a screening of Walid Salhab’s ‘The Kelpies’ and a short anniversary film, the live music will kick off from 7pm, featuring Rebecca Vasmant Ensemble, a set from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and a fire show from Pyroceltica. The evening will culminate in a 60-minute set from the fast-rising Scottish star, Callum Beattie.
- Public parking is available at Falkirk Stadium or Forth Valley College
- McGill’s will be running free shuttle buses every 30 minutes between Falkirk Grahamston Station, Newmarket Street and Falkirk Stadium, so you can join in all the fun, from around 10am to 11.15pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.