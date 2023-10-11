Kelpie power: Visitors to Falkirk's Helix Park generate £1.5 million for local economy

Around 860,000 visitors enjoyed a trip to Helix Park and its world famous Kelpies in the last year which gave a £1.5 million boost for the area.

A report by Falkirk Council, which is due to be heard at the Executive meeting next week, also highlights how an estimated 600,000 visitors spent in the region of £84m

supporting local businesses and jobs in 2021 in the local area.

The report looks at the success of The Helix's current business strategy and how it can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of its staff, business development

The Kelpies and the Helix Park continue to be a valuable asset to the Falkirk arera (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

teams, and external partners, including Scottish Canals, National Lottery Community Fund, VisitScotland, and VisitFalkirk.

Council members will hear about a new strategy for the next five years which is set to enhance what the Helix provides for visitors in the future, with an emphasis on an “inspirational” visitor experience.

The strategy also has a focus on sustainability by integrating it into site management, promoting active travel, exploring EV (Electric Vehicle) charging, and encouraging

travel between key locations such as The Helix, Rosebank Distillery, Falkirk Distillery, The Falkirk Wheel, Falkirk Town Centre and Callendar Park.

Michael McGuinness, the council’s head of growth, planning and climate change, said: “As The Helix continues to evolve, it stands as a testament to what sustainable tourism can achieve.

“It has not only become a source of local pride but also a model for destinations worldwide, showing that environmental responsibility and economic prosperity can coexist harmoniously in the realm of tourism.

“In this report, officers have made a number of recommendations on how the Helix can progress further over the coming decade, and it is now up to Councillors to decide if that is the best way to move forward.”

The report outlines priority areas for the future so that by 2028, Helix Park will continue to remain a five star visitor attraction, retaining high sustainability values, attract

one million visitors annually and provide a quality experience for every visitor.