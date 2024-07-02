Kelowna way: Bonnybridge rockers ready to release debut EP at big Glasgow gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A band made up of five folk who had never even met until just over six months ago have now recorded and released their debut EP and are about to unleash their songs live in Glasgow.

Bonnybridge-based Kelowna, Davy Wilson (vocals), Paul Mooney (guitar), Simon Amos (bass/vocals) lan Davy (keyboards/vocals) and Rory McEwan (drums), have been slaving away on their sound locally at The Bunker rehearsal studios since they first came together as a unit at the end of 2023.

The band only played their first gig at the end of May – a righteously riotous set at Bannermans Bar in Edinburgh – and have been hearing good things about their debut five-track EP Better Day.

Featuring the songs Rising of the Wolf, Better Day, Hungry Enemy, The Wordsmith and Envy, the EP was released on all good digital formats earlier in the year, but a show at Audio in Glasgow on Saturday, August 24 – featuring support from Emma Nailen and The Heeby Jeebys – will serve as the official launch.

Kelowna are about to release their debut EP (Picture: Submitted)

Word is the band have already caught the ears of producers and music reviewers and, less than a week after they had officially kicked off as a band, they were contacted by the Real Room Radio Show on Spectrumair after one of their numbers grabbed their attention.

Not bad going for five people who didn’t know each other from Adam until a little over six months ago.

Singer Davy hails from Glasgow and started his singing career crooning Motown tunes at the city’s famous Porters Bar in the late 1990s. Now he is ready to share his songs and melodies with the Kelowna crew – who love everything he writes.

Paul, meanwhile, started playing guitar from a young age and AC/DC and Black Sabbath were his sonic touchstones until he discovered The Stone Roses and Oasis, Rage against the Machine and Lamb of God later in life.

The guitar slinger from South Ayrshire has been gigging and recording with bands since he was 14 and hooked up with Kelowna through social media.

Bass man Simon is a Falkirk Bairn and has been slapping the four string since he was at high school and has played with bands at gigs in King Tuts, The Garage and even the late, lamented Big in Falkirk festival.

Davy got in touch with Simon to join drummer Rory in Kelowna’s engine room and the band has never looked back.

Counting Gerry Rafferty and The Eagles among his eclectic range of influences, Rory is also adept with the sticks and the pedals when it comes to hard rock, metal and indie.

After a long break from music he made his big comeback at the turn of the century, playing in tribute bands – “a lot of late nights in some shady places” – before joining Kelowna.

Newcastle-born ivory tinkler Ian took his musical inspiration from his “old uncle George” and has been pounding the keys since he was 17, playing with bands throughout Scotland and the North of England before joining Davy, Paul, Simon and Rory at the end of last year.