Keith Bunyan's trek to fundraise for Maggie's Forth Valley and Falkirk Fury
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Keith Bunyan is captain of Falkirk Fury basketball club and was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2022.
Once he had come through his treatment, he was determined to raise money for two charities – Falkirk Fury and Maggie’s Forth Valley.
He said Maggie’s and Forth Valley Royal Hospital provided him outstanding care to get through his cancer treatment, while the club where he has spent a lifetime playing basketball gave him “a focus and outlet to get back into the sport” he has loved and played his whole life.
Keith, an active schools coordinator with Falkirk Council, decided to climb Ben Lomond and on June 8 last year completed the challenge of reaching the summit of Scotland’s most southerly Munro.
He raised an incredible £20,000 with the total split between the two charities.
Shortly before Christmas he went along to the Maggie’s Centre in the grounds of FVRH to hand over a cheque for £10,000.
He said: “Through the many generous donations it has been an immense pleasure to raise £20,000 and be able to give back to these amazing charities £10,000 each. I would like to thank everyone who took the time to generously donate to these two wonderful causes and hopefully I will be able to continue to support these causes for many years to come.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.