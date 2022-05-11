Keep the Heid and Read!: Pupils and staff at Head of Muir PS catch the reading bug

People of all ages were being encouraged to sign up to read for six minutes and help boost their mental health and wellbeing.
The campaign is a Scotland-wide initiative, led by the Scottish Library and Information Council SLIC, in partnership with the Mental Health Foundation, the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and Scotland’s 32 public library services.
It is taking place during Mental Health Week to highlight the known mental and emotional health benefits of reading. Research shows that reading for just six minutes a day can reduce stress by 68 per cent and that establishing a regular reading habit has the biggest impact on mental health and wellbeing.
And as these pics from Falkirk Council’s photographer Lisa Evans show, there is lots of enjoyment to be had from spending time with your favourite book.