Keep Scotland Beautiful is looking for Falkirk residents to help spruce up local waterways

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB) has announced a Week of Action will be taking place later this month to help combat marine litter.

As part of the charity’s Upstream Battle campaign, which aims to tackle litter on land before it enters our waterways, the Week of Action takes place from January 20 to

28 and encourages the public to address the issue in their local rivers and streams.

Events are already confirmed across the length of the country as KSB aims to tackle the issue at a national level.

Keep Scotland Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help clear up marine litter this month (Picture: Submitted)

Participants will also be encouraged to undertake a marine litter survey that will contribute to a national data set for Scotland, and work on addressing the problem at its cause.

The Week of Action follows the publication of two reports by Keep Scotland Beautiful in December last year, exploring the public’s perception of litter and its environmental impact, which found that 90% of people believe that litter is an issue across the country.

Barry Fisher, KSB chief executive, said: “There is a litter emergency in Scotland, and this is causing damage to our rivers and seas. With 80 per cent of marine litter

coming from land, we need to take action now to address this issue and protect our waters.

“Our Upstream Battle campaign focuses on tackling litter and littering behaviour to prevent marine litter at source. By taking part in our Week of Action and conducting a marine litter survey, you can play a crucial part in tackling marine litter.”