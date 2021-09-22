Tickets for her two-hour visit to Falkirk Golf Club will set you back £80.

Price is touring the UK next month to share with fans her “top make-up looks”.

She will stop by Falkirk Golf Club, Camelon from 11am until 1pm on Saturday, October 9.

Katie Price will visit Falkirk Golf Club in October. Picture: John Devlin.

Price is also visiting venues in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Fife.

She will be joined by her make-up artist Fern Howe Shepard to go over the products she uses.

Her website states: “Katie Price will share her top make-up looks and explain how to recreate them alongside her makeup artist Fern Howe-Shepherd on the day.”

Everyone will get a chance to meet Katie, take a photo with her and ask her questions during the session.

Those in attendance will also be offered a goodie bag worth £20.

Tickets are non-refundable.

For more information visit https://katiepricemerch.com/collections/tickets/products/makeup-masterclass-falkirk-9th-october-2021

