Katie Price unveils make-up masterclass in Falkirk area – and this is how much it costs
Former glamour model Katie Price is bringing her make-up masterclass to Falkirk district.
Tickets for her two-hour visit to Falkirk Golf Club will set you back £80.
Price is touring the UK next month to share with fans her “top make-up looks”.
She will stop by Falkirk Golf Club, Camelon from 11am until 1pm on Saturday, October 9.
Price is also visiting venues in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Fife.
She will be joined by her make-up artist Fern Howe Shepard to go over the products she uses.
Her website states: “Katie Price will share her top make-up looks and explain how to recreate them alongside her makeup artist Fern Howe-Shepherd on the day.”
Everyone will get a chance to meet Katie, take a photo with her and ask her questions during the session.
Those in attendance will also be offered a goodie bag worth £20.
Tickets are non-refundable.
For more information visit https://katiepricemerch.com/collections/tickets/products/makeup-masterclass-falkirk-9th-october-2021