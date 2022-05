The make-up masterclass event was supposed to take place in October last year, but was cancelled.

Now the tabloid icon and television star will be sharing her beauty regime at the Carmuirs House, Stirling Road, Camelon venue with her make-up artist Fern Howe-Shepherd from 3pm tomorrow.

Katie Price is coming to Falkirk