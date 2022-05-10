Katie Price: Camelon undertaker is limo driver for TV celebrity

The former glamour model made a two-day whistle-stop visit as part of her UK make-up masterclass tour.

First stop last Thursday afternoon was Falkirk Golf Club where she met Marie O’Connor and her granddaughter Karla, 16, who were both attending the event.

During a chat with the celebrity, Marie said that her son Steven ran his own business nearby and had a limo that she was welcome to use to transport her around.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven, who runs John O’Connor and Son, the funeral director business started by his late father, said he was stunned but delighted to get the call to drive Katie about on the Friday.

He said: “Karla and I went through to Edinburgh to pick Katie and her party up from a hotel then we went to Fife and Glasgow.

"We had lunch with them in Glasgow and I can honestly say she was really lovely, as well as being very interested in our business.

Katie Price with Steven O'Connor and his daughter Karla O'Connor, 16, who ferried her about central Scotland on Friday, May 6.

"I told her that I had been up from 3am when I had gone to collect a client to bring them back to our funeral home. She was surprised at the early start but it’s all part of our service.”

Steven said that Katie had also mentioned a documentary that she hopes to make in the future looking at the subject of afterlife and said she promised to be in touch for more information.

He added: “Karla was ecstatic to meet Katie and they’ve been keeping in touch. She’s already been invited down to her home to see her horses. Definitely a day she will never forget.”

John O'Connor

The O’Connor family also couldn’t believe it when Katie, 43, posted a thank you video message on Instagram.

The funeral director’s business was set up by John O’Connor and operates out of premises in Glasgow Road, Camelon. Sadly John died unexpectedly in November 2019, aged only 59.

Steven said: “The limousine has blacked out windows in the back and my dad always used to say that people never knew what celebrities he was chauffeuring about. Now we have had a celebrity in the limo but sadly he wasn’t here to see it.”