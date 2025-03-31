Katie making waves: Falkirk Council's events team in the running for three national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk Council's Events Team has been shortlisted in three categories at this year's Scottish Event Awards, recognising the best in ‘event industry excellence’ across Scotland.

The three nominations received are for best public sector event, best public sector team and an individual award for “rising star” recognising event supervisor Katie Craigen, an event supervisor within the team.

Kelpies 10 marked the 10th anniversary of The Kelpies at Helix Park in 2024 with the event attracting thousands of visitors. The event, organised by Falkirk Council and Scottish Canals, saw a concert featuring Scottish performers Callum Beattie and The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, alongside a dramatic fire performance by Pyroceltica.

Shortlisted Katie began her journey with Falkirk Council as an event assistant during her time at university. Among her achievements to date was leading the successful organisation of the 2024 fireworks display at Callendar Park, attended by more than 25,000 people.

Falkirk Council events supervisor Katie Craigen has been shortlisted for national rising star award (Picture: Submitted)

Katie was also instrumental in improving accessibility at the Falkirk Science Festival by creating tailored sessions for children and young people with additional support needs.

She said: “I’m grateful for the recognition and excited for what’s ahead. I’d like to offer my huge thanks to everyone who has supported my journey so far.”

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council, added: “It’s great to see the efforts of our events team have been being recognised at a national level. Their careful planning and commitment create engaging events that resonate with both our local community and visitors from further afield.”

The winners of the Scottish Event Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on 24 April 2025 in Edinburgh.

