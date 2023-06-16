Katherine can't wait for Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Gala Day tomorrow

For it was the gala commitee chairwoman Anne Wilson, asking if the youngster would like to be Queen this year. The answer, of course, was a resounding yes!

Now Katherine can’t believe it’s just one more sleep until her Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Gala Day dream comes true.

She said: “I’m really, really, really, really excited! I can’t wait to spend the day with my friends and be crowned on the Peel.”

Linlithgow Primary P6 pupil Katherine Kendall will be crowned Queen tomorrow (Saturday).

Her parents Caroline and Andrew and big brother Robbie (13), a second year pupil at the Academy, will be looking on with pride.

Katherine’s grandparents Carol and Dave Kendall from Cumbria are also in town to help add the finishing touches to the Under The Sea-themed house frontage and see the piper tonight (Friday).

Other family members will also be making the trip up from Cumbria and Glasgow to attend the event.

Caroline said: “It’s been pretty hectic making sure everything is in place – from getting the dress to hair trials and nails getting done to building the arch, which we’ve been busy working on since April.

"Her grandparents arrived on Thursday to help us put the finishing touches to the arch, ahead of the piper coming tonight.”

Katherine is delighted that many of her friends at Linlithgow Primary are also in this year’s court – the luck of the draw saw a large contingent from the school taking part.

Being part of the court is not new to the Kendalls – Katherine was a fairy in Primary One and Robbie also took part as a junior guard in Primary One.

However, it will be a very proud family watching as Katherine is crowned.

Caroline added: “We’re all really looking forward to it – seeing her being crowned will be a memory we will treasure forever.”

Katherine enjoys sports, being a member of Linlithgow School of Gymnastics, and also loves dancing, attending ballet classes at Jean Shannly School of Dance.

So she is also looking forward to the Linlithgow Schools Got Talent Show following the crowning.

Gala commitee chairwoman Anne Wilson is confident that all is now in place for a perfect day on Saturday.

With the stage painting and carpet being done today, all that remains is for the weather to play fair.

Anne said: “It’s been beautiful all week so we’re hoping for a great day – although someone did say there had been a warning of thunder and lighting. Here’s hoping it stays away.”

Tonight, the arches will be judged and Linlithgow Reed Band will be playing at Queen Elect Katherine Kendall’s home from 7pm.

Tomorrow, the judging of bikes and prams will take place outside the Gala Day Tent on Justinhaugh Drive from 10.30am.

Road closures will be in place from 10.30am for the procession leaving Linlithgow Bridge at 11am.

Katherine will be crowned Queen on the Peel stage by Katrina Cochrane around 1pm.